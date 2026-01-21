Trump arrives in Davos to participate in World Economic Forum — TV channel

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has arrived in Davos, Switzerland, where he will take part in events of the World Economic Forum, according to a Fox News TV channel broadcast.

The US leader's plane first arrived in Zurich, from where Trump flew by helicopter to the forum venue. After disembarking, the US leader, accompanied by security, headed for his car.

According to the White House press pool, the words "stop wars now" had been written in the snow on a nearby hillside ahead of Trump’s arrival.