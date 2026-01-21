MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Moldova finds itself in a catastrophic socio-economic position, with the country completely dependent on whatever crumbs of aid the European Union throws at it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated.

"In essence, the socio-economic sphere of Moldova is now fully dependent on external, primarily EU, funding. The country is firmly hooked on the European Union’s credit needle," the diplomat noted.

She emphasized that the current "socio-economic state of the republic can be described as nothing other than catastrophic" and cited statistical data showing that the poverty level in the country is constantly rising, while Moldova’s trade deficit is steadily increasing.