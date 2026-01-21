Pentagon has not been given order to plan Greenland invasion — NYT

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. The Pentagon has not yet received an order to begin preparing a plan for a US military operation in Greenland, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing sources.

The Pentagon develops contingency plans for various unforeseen military circumstances, the publication noted. However, department staff have reportedly not yet been tasked with planning a military operation in Greenland. The newspaper cites analysts as saying that theoretically, it would not be difficult for US troops to capture the island. However, the publication stressed that Pentagon staff and high-ranking US military officials are displeased with statements about the possibility of a forceful occupation of Greenland.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Greenland joining the US. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he said it could be annexed. Greenland is Denmark’s autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.