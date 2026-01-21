Spanish Foreign Minister calls for creation of 'coalition of willing' to protect EU

BERLIN, January 21. /TASS/. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has called for the creation of a European army and a "coalition of the willing" to protect the European Union.

"We need a European army. There are intermediate steps on this path that we can easily implement: first, we need to integrate our defense enterprises. And secondly, we need to form a ‘coalition of the willing.’ If we are ready to do this for Ukraine, we must be ready to protect the EU in the same way," he said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

Earlier, European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius proposed that the EU form a 100,000-strong army to replace the US military and create a body responsible for resolving security issues.