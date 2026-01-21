Kremlin refuses to comment on Russia-US meeting at Davos

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to elaborate on a Davos meeting between Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev and senior US officials.

"No, I couldn’t," Peskov said at a news briefing when asked if he could disclose the details of that meeting.

Earlier, Dmitriev met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner for more than two hours of talks at Davos. Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), described recent international meetings and the growing support for Russia's approaches as constructive. For his part, Witkoff called his talks with Dmitriev as "very positive.".