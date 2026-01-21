Don't 'write off' OSCE yet, says Russian envoy

VIENNA, January 21. /TASS/. It is too early to write off the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), because it has all the tools needed to carry out its mission, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Only the bravest optimists would bet on a bright future for the OSCE today. But it’s also too soon to write the organization off completely - it can still play a role, if it focuses on finding a new formula for European security that includes Russia, not works against it, and moves away from petty Ukraine-focused topics," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The OSCE already possesses all the tools it needs to return to credibility; no new decisions are required, Polyansky explained. "They just need to be applied fairly, not selectively. And most importantly - lessons must be learned from past mistakes, and there must be agreement on how to avoid repeating them," he added.

The envoy noted that the organization offers "very significant" room for "quiet diplomacy" - informal contacts, unofficial consultations, brainstorming. "If there’s a will! But the problem persists: certain EU countries, together with Euro-bureaucrats and the Kiev regime, are blocking any effort to restore dialogue with Russia - a step more European capitals now see as necessary," Polyansky wrote.

At the same time, he pointed to what he called the "right attitude" of the new OSCE Chair - Switzerland, which "is not yet ready for decisive steps and does not distance itself from the Western camp, but wants to try to save the organization." "Bern recognizes the problem, but so far is trying to act by the old playbook. That’s why we get rather strange ideas, like the OSCE being ready to monitor some future agreements on Ukraine - thanks, but no thanks. The bitter experience of the SMM (OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine - TASS note) has basically ruled out such a prospect," the Russian envoy concluded.