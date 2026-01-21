Pentagon begins deployment of military aircraft to Middle East — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. The US Department of War has begun deploying fighter jets to the Middle East. with US President Donald Trump building up forces in the region as he still considers the option of striking Iran, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

According to their information, F-15E fighter jets landed in Jordan on Janury 18. The publication quotes US officials, as saying that additional air defense systems, including Patriot and Thaad missile systems, allegedly necessary to repel possible retaliatory strikes from Iran, will be delivered to the region.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29, 2025, after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. On January 13, the Iranian police said it had detained almost 300 people accused of property damage and attacks on police officers.