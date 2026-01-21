Bornholm island sustained power outage — newspaper

STOCKHOLM, January 21. /TASS/. The Danish island of Bornholm experienced the complete power outage on Wednesday due to the cable overload, Berlingske newspaper said.

"We found out that the subsea cable turned out to be faulty due to the overload; we are now restoring the connection," said Per Sorensen, the spokesperson of power grid operator Trefor.

The cable supplying electricity to the island from Sweden was not damaged, the news outlet said. Police started investigating the incident. Medical institutions on the island continue functioning.

Trefor believes electricity supply will restart at about 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (08:00 p.m. GMT).