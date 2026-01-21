Dmitriev comments on tension between Berlin, Paris

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian president and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), commented on the tension between France and Germany over their different positions on Greenland.

"Divisions within divisions," he wrote on X.

According to Politico, the schism between Germany and France may prevent the European Union from presenting a united front against US President Donald Trump, who threatens to establish control over Greenland.

The difference in the approaches of Friedrich Merz and Emmanuel Macron was most pronounced after Trump's threat to impose additional duties against countries that sent their military to Greenland last week. Macron threatened to use the trade policy tools available in the EU's arsenal, while Merz called for a dialogue with Washington, Politico notes.