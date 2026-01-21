Over 20 leaders accept invitation to join 'Board of Peace' — Witkoff

NEW YORK, January 21. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that 20 to 25 states have accepted the invitation to participate in the work of the "Board of Peace," which US President Donald Trump intends to establish.

"We've got 20 or maybe 25 leaders who have already said yes [to the invitation]. <...> I think you're going to see an overwhelming response. <...> Everyone wants to be a part of this," he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Witkoff believes that Russia will join the body.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza and is considering whether to accept.