Trump won’t change UK’s position on Greenland with tariffs — PM

LONDON, January 21. /TASS/. US tariffs against the UK for supporting Denmark's territorial integrity will not change London's position on Greenland, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated.

"I have made my position clear on our principles and values. I will not yield, Britain will not yield on our principles and values about the future of Greenland under threats of tariffs," he said in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament. Starmer pointed out that the issue of Greenland should be decided only by its inhabitants and Denmark.

He also announced that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will visit London on January 22 for bilateral talks.

On January 17, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the US would impose a 10% tariff on goods from the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, France, and Sweden. The tariff will remain in effect until the parties reach an agreement on Washington's "complete and total acquisition" of Greenland. The tariff will take effect on February 1, and increase to 25% on June 1.

Greenland is Denmark's autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.