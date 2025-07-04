Support for street protesters in Serbia fading by the day, says Serbian president

BELGRADE, July 4. /TASS/. People in Serbia are growing less and less enthusiastic about the protest movement in the country, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview with the Pink TV channel.

"Hold no illusions. Support for blockades and the political forces behind them is rapidly shrinking with each passing day. People just aren't having it," Vucic stressed.

The authorities have the situation under control, he said. "We do not want anyone to get injured. Putting garbage bins on the streets without warning [to erect barricades] can result in the death of civilians. That is what troubles me," the president noted.

The protesters' "brave deeds" mostly end in tears at police stations. "You cannot attack those avoiding street blockades. Such assaults are punishable," Vucic noted.

Law enforcement agencies ensured order on the streets of Belgrade despite all provocations, the Serbian leader noted. "I would like to thank Interior Minister Ivica Dacic, Police Director Dragan Vasiljevic and all police departments. They accomplished this arduous and unsung task with dignity, bravely, licitly, soberly and rationally," Vucic said.

On Friday night, Serbia's Interior Ministry officers continued to suppress violation of public order by protesters. The ministry specified that several incidents were recorded in various cities, including Belgrade. Overall, the identity of 636 people was found, and 19 of them were taken to police stations. While the majority were detained for administrative offenses, three people were suspected of committing crimes. One police officer was injured in the clashes.

Situation in Serbia

According to Serbia’s Interior Ministry, on June 28, about 36,000 people participated in an unauthorized opposition protest rally. During clashes with the protesters, law enforcement operatives had to use crowd-control measures to push them out of central streets. As a result of disturbances in Belgrade, 48 police officers were injured, and 77 individuals were detained, including one minor.

The rioters continue blocking key transportation hubs in Belgrade and other cities, erected barricades and tents, demanding the release of those detained and that new elections be held and the tent camp of Vucic’s supporters near the parliament building be dismantled.