Russia has no plans to remove EU ambassador to Moscow post — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia is not considering any unconventional formats for the European Union’s diplomatic presence in Moscow and does not intend to isolate itself from anyone, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department of European affairs, told TASS in an interview.

"Russia pursues a consistent foreign policy course and seeks to build cooperation with all foreign countries and organizations on a pragmatic, mutually beneficial and equal basis. Unlike our Western counterparts, who have step by step dismantled the architecture of cooperation with Russia since 2014, our country does not intend to voluntarily shut itself off from anyone," Maslennikov said.

He added that Moscow would shape the future framework for engagement with the EU based on Russia’s national interests. "As for the Russian side, we are not considering any exotic or non-standard options for the EU’s diplomatic presence in our country, especially given that the role of the rotating EU presidency has significantly diminished since the adoption of the 2007 Treaty of Lisbon," the diplomat said.

French diplomat Roland Galharague has been the EU ambassador to Russia since September 27, 2022.