Protasevich says Belarusian opposition plans to seize power in 2030

MINSK, January 29. /TASS/. The Belarusian opposition plans to seize power during the presidential elections in 2030, Roman Protasevich said in his TV program Without Cover.

"The European rhetoric about Belarus seems to have changed in recent months: yesterday - pressure, today - diplomacy and compromises. The turnaround is explained by pragmatism, although the word sounds too convenient. The documents and strategies of the ‘governments in exile’ that have come into the hands of our program offer a less benign explanation. This is not a detente, but a careful regrouping of forces," he said.

According to Protasevich, the planning horizon is clearly outlined in papers and internal reports - 2030. "It seems that diplomacy here is just a pause, during which the watches are synchronized," he said. "Why this year? 2030 is the year of the next presidential election in Belarus."

He explained that under the guise of "dialogue" an intervention strategy in this key political process is being prepared. According to Protasevich, publicly everything looks encouraging: ambassadors, dialogue, compromises. "But the internal analytical reports straight from the main office of the opposition and some other documents at our disposal paint a different picture. One of these is the Red Book, their own failure analysis. They admit that direct confrontation did not work. And they propose a new goal: not an assault, but a gradual erosion of sovereignty from within," he said.

Details of the plan

The plan contains five points. The main blow is to be inflicted on government officials. The first point is a diplomatic cover. The return of the EU ambassadors to the country, the restoration of communication with the official Minsk. "Why? To exert direct pressure on the policy-forming groups," Protasevich said. "The second point is legalization. The unhindered return to the country of the so-called ‘fugitives’ (the Belarusian opposition who went abroad - TASS). Restoration of an extensive network of ‘third sector organizations in Belarus, financed by foreign funds.

"The third point is recruitment. This is the quintessence of their new approach. In their internal documents, this is referred to as ‘establishing communication with Belarusian officials to form a pro-European lobby among them’," Protasevich said. The fourth point is to cultivate the 2030 generation, to carry out targeted work by non-governmental organizations with the priority groups of people: students and government officials, private business. Building connections that can be activated by 2030. Finally, the fifth point is culture as a battering ram, the host of the program continued. According to him, this implies "popularization of the Belarusian language, culture, and national identity as an alternative to the ‘Russian world’."

According to Protasevich, discarding the diplomatic formulations, the logic looks extremely straightforward. "This is not an improvisation, but a scenario written out step by step for a specific date, for the presidential elections in 2030," Protasevich said. According to him, by this time it is planned to assemble an active core of young people and some officials, who will get a promise that they will keep their positions. The goal is to form a social framework and an elite lobby that, by the time of the election, will be able to exert pressure, shape the agenda and influence the outcome of the vote. "And finally, to launch a crisis at the right moment. On the eve or during the electoral process, this construct is activated: protests, pressure, accusations of illegitimacy, controlled chaos," he said. The aim is to destabilize the political situation in the country at the most crucial moment.

Protasevich said that now the opposition counts on a long, viscous game designed for the entire election cycle. "Hybrid influence does not knock on the door, it settles inside, preparing not for a street fight, but for political sabotage at the key moment. This is why the national security system and society must be prepared. Such tactics are no less dangerous than direct ultimatums. It just looks more decent," he summed up.