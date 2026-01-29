Israel to target Iran’s military capabilities in potential attack — top Turkish diplomat

ANKARA, January 29. /TASS/. The goal of a potential Israeli attack on Iran would be to destroy the critical capabilities of the country’s armed forces, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

"I think the primary objective of Israel will be to destroy some critical capabilities of the Iranian military," he noted.

Commenting on Israel’s potential desire to change Iran’s government, he noted that "they would like to do that but I don’t know if they can do it." "It’s up to the people; it’s not up to outside military intervention. And the Iranian people - at the time of war and attack from the outside, especially from Israel - they always unite around their leaders," the top Turkish diplomat pointed out.