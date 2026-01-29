Explosion reported at Turkish oil refinery — media

ANKARA, January 29. /TASS/. An explosion has rocked an oil refinery in Turkey’s Kocaeli Province, CNN Turk reported.

According to the NTV broadcaster, a gasoline tank under maintenance exploded, causing no casualties. A fire that broke out has now been contained.

The authorities have yet to make an official statement on the incident.

The facility belongs to the Tupras company. Flames and thick smoke can be seen rising from the site. Dozens of fire brigades and medical teams have been dispatched there.