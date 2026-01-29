US experts say Russia has no claims to Greenland — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Many political figures and experts in the US point out that Moscow has no claims to Greenland, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media outlets.

"[Russian] President Vladimir Putin has recently shared his take on the situation with Greenland ahead of a meeting of Russia’s Security Council. He was very clear that we have nothing to do with this matter. This does not concern us. The President also said that there were precedents of selling and acquiring land in this region, and went on to express his confidence that the United States, Denmark and Greenland would be able to resolve this matter on their own," he noted.

"As for trying to explain the fact that Washington has been dealing with this matter in a rather brutal manner by the need to improve security for Greenland and the region in general as quickly as possible in the face of Russia’s and China’s intentions, I can say that we heard what the officials from the US President’s administration have been saying. However, we have also noted the fact that many political observers and political figures in the United States who are not part of the administration rushed to publish a series of articles demonstrating with facts in hand, or should I say the lack of facts, that Russia never presented any claims regarding Greenland and has not had any aspirations of this kind to this day," Lavrov added.