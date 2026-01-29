Iranian military commander calls Iraq's measures to strengthen common border unprecedented

RABAT, January 29. /TASS/. Commander of the Iranian border forces Ahmad Ali Goudarzi has called Iraq’s measures of the Iraqi border guards unprecedented, according to a statement by the Iraqi border guards issued after a meeting between Goudarzi and their head Mohammed Abdel Wahhab Saqr.

According to the document, Goudarzi "highly appreciated the security measures and fortifications erected by the Iraqi border guards along the border with Iran, calling them unprecedented and making a significant contribution to improving the security of the border between the two countries." It is noted that the meeting of the Iraqi and Iranian generals took place in the border town of Badra, attended by "the commanders of the three Iraqi border regions, commanders of formations and their Iranian colleagues." The parties discussed "prospects for cooperation and coordination to enhance the overall stability of the borders and their security," the statement said.

In mid-January, during the mass riots that engulfed many major Iranian cities, the heads of the national security services of Iran and Iraq agreed to coordinate their actions to "prevent the infiltration of terrorists across the border between the two states."

On December 29, protests by merchants began in Tehran because of the rial devaluation. On December 30, students joined the riots. The unrest has spread to most major cities. Since January 8, as stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists have appeared among the demonstrators. Iran blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the riots. US President Donald Trump then warned that he was seriously considering using force against Tehran.