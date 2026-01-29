GENICHESK, January 29. /TASS/. The UN adheres to the three monkeys principle in relation to Russia, ignoring Ukraine's violations of international law in Donbass, Novorossiya and Crimea, Senator from the Kherson Region Igor Kastyukevich told TASS.

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, responding to a question from TASS, said that the UN secretariat had concluded that the right of peoples to self-determination was inapplicable in the situation with Crimea and Donbass.

"The UN's rhetoric towards our country resembles the sculpture of monkeys saying 'hear nothing, see nothing.' At first, they stubbornly ignore the shelling of our infrastructure, then they do not recognize the targeted killings of Russian citizens in the historical regions. In the very Kherson Region, not a day goes by without attacks from the Ukrainian army on ambulances, volunteer convoys, public utilities, and social services. And now this," the senator said, commenting on Guterres' statement.

He added that if the UN Secretary General believes that the principles of self-determination of peoples do not apply to Crimea and Donbass, then "work at the UN does not apply to him. He should have known the charter of the organization, which enshrines the primacy of people's will, as well as in all international norms and rules."