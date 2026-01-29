Strong global institutions needed to prevent wars, even in multipolar world — Guterres

UN, January 29. /TASS/. Multipolarity by itself does not guarantee stability and can lead to global conflicts in the absence of effective international institutions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a press conference.

"Europe before the First World War was multipolar, but in the absence of effective multilateral institutions, the result was confrontation and war. For multipolarity to generate equilibrium, prosperity and peace, we need strong multilateral institutions where legitimacy is rooted in shared responsibilities and shared values," Guterres believes.

He said the world needs to move towards inclusive multipolarity based on partnership in trade, technology and international cooperation. According to him, only a network structure of interaction capable of creating a balance of interests will avoid the repetition of historical mistakes and ensure the peaceful development of the global system.