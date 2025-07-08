MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has decreed to impose sanctions on five Chinese companies, according to a document posted on his website.

The list includes five legal entities registered in China. The sanctions will last ten years and envisage asset freezes, a ban on trade operations and asset withdrawal from Ukraine, revocation of licenses, including on the use of natural resources, etc.

Zelensky regularly sanctions Russian citizens and legal entities, as well as companies and individuals from other countries who allegedly cooperate with Russia. Sanctions are initiated by Ukrainian ministries and other government agencies and then endorsed by the National Security and Defense Council. Moreover, Kiev actively lobbies Western partners to follow its lead.