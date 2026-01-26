Kalashnikov group to ramp up hand-held combat weapons production in 2026

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov group plans this year to boost production of combat small arms that have proven effective during the special military operation in Ukraine, the arms manufacturer’s press service reported.

"Kalashnikov is significantly raising, compared to 2025, the output of hand-held combat weapons, which have proven their high reliability and effectiveness during use in the special military operation zone," the press service said.

The company specified that it would mainly increase production of items in high demand in the special military operation zone, such as the shortened 5.45mm Kalashnikov AK-12K assault rifle, the 7.62mm Chukavin sniper rifle, and others. Orders for the 5.45mm Kalashnikov AK-12 assault rifle, the primary individual service rifle of the Russian military, remain consistently high.

According to Kalashnikov, since the start of the special military operation, production volumes of Kalashnikov combat small arms have grown substantially, and the product range is expanding annually based on customer requests. In 2025 alone, the group quickly mastered production of the newest shortened 5.45mm Kalashnikov AK-12K assault rifle and 7.62mm Kalashnikov AK-15K assault rifle.

Furthermore, the launch of several other key new products is ongoing. The overall production plan for combat small arms in 2025 was fully completed, with all products shipped on time.

"The company entered 2026 with complete confidence in its capabilities, having received even more orders than ever before. We guarantee that all tasks set before us will be accomplished thanks to the expansion and improvement of production capacities and a highly professional team of specialists, whose efforts will ensure the timely and high-quality fulfillment of government and export contracts," Kalashnikov group’s CEO Alan Lushnikov was quoted by the press service as saying.