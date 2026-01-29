Yakutia mines record volumes of silver exceeding 580 tons in 2025

YAKUTSK, January 29. /TASS/. Silver production in Yakutia exceeded 500 tons for the first time, reaching 587 tons in 2025, the press service of the regional industry and geology ministry reported.

"Silver production in Yakutia reached a historic high of 587 tons in 2025, including by-product silver from gold mining companies, which is a 90% increase over the same period last year. Key silver mining companies include Prognoz, Prognoz Silver, and Geopromining Verkhne Menkeche," the report said.

The key areas where silver is mined in Yakutia are the Verkhoyansky, Tomponsky, and Kobyaisky (districts), the ministry noted.

"Thanks to the efforts of enterprises and the development of our existing and new production facilities employing local personnel, the republic has set a significant new record. For the first time in history, we have exceeded the 500-tonne annual production mark. This year the goal is not to lower the bar, but to maintain the achieved volumes," Yakutia’s Industry and Geology Minister Maksim Tereshchenko was quoted as saying.

In 2025, Yakutia's gold production volumes also doubled compared to 2018, reaching a record 56.9 tons, a 2% increase over the previous year. Yakutia plans to reach 70-75 tons of gold production in the next 5-10 years.