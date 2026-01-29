Europe, Kiev rewrite US plan for Ukraine, seek to sell it to Trump now — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Europe and Kiev have "rehashed" the US plan for Ukraine, removing the requirement to respect the rights of national minorities from their version of the settlement proposal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media outlets.

"We have not seen the document that Zelensky constantly refers to as a 20-point plan. As far as we understand, the Ukrainians and Europeans have rehashed the original US plan and are now trying to sell their own 'vision' of this 'peace' to the US administration. We have not seen it in full, but interim revisions no longer contain requirements to ensure and respect the rights of ethnic minorities," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, "it merely states that the sides should remain tolerant and be guided by the EU rules." "Why is that? We are aware of the EU’s regulations on human rights and humanitarian issues. They are completely out of sync and even at odds with traditional values promoted by great world religions such as Orthodoxy and Islam," the Russian foreign minister pointed out.

"We are completely at a loss trying to figure out how they plan to recast it. Once again, the EU is attempting to derail what seemed to be promising progress in order to reverse the course of events," Lavrov concluded.