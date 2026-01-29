FACTBOX: Key points from EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Thursday

BUDAPEST, January 29. /TASS/. Most EU foreign ministers supported continuing the war in Ukraine at their meeting in Brussels, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who participated in the meeting with his counterparts, announced.

At the meeting the EU foreign ministers adopted new sanctions against Iran. They also imposed restrictions on four Russian television journalists.

TASS has compiled the key points of the meeting.

Support for Ukraine

- According to Szijjarto, EU Foreign Ministers have for the first time openly advocated for further war in Ukraine, confirming they are not ready for peace. Before the meeting, he stated that Hungary would oppose the EU's proposal to provide Ukraine with $1.5 trillion in aid over the next 10 years.

- Talking to reporters before the meeting EU Foreign Service Chief Kaja Kallas assumed that Kiev would have to make "significant territorial concessions."

A European Army

- Kallas ruled out the creation of a European army not tied to NATO, as creating a parallel structure "is just going to blur the picture."

- Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed creating a "European Legion" in the EU in the form of a rapid response brigade to potential threats.

Sanctions against Iran

- EU countries have adopted new sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced.

- According to Reuters, EU foreign ministers are going to add the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (the elite unit of the Iranian Armed Forces) to the European list of terrorist organizations.

- Kallas stated that she expects diplomatic channels with Iran to remain open even after the imposition of sanctions against it.

Preparation of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced that work on new anti-Russian sanctions is continuing.

- The 20th package of sanctions could include measures against the so-called shadow fleet, he stated.

- Sikorski proposed including restrictions on refineries that process Russian oil in the next package of anti-Russian sanctions.

Publication of sanctions in the EU Official Journal

- The EU has imposed sanctions against four Russian television journalists: Dmitry Guberniev, Yekaterina Andreeva, Pavel Zarubin, and Maria Sittel, as stated in the publication of the EU Council decision in the EU Official Journal.

- Performing artists Roman Chumakov (pseudonym: Roma Zhigan) and Sergey Polunin were also subject to restrictions.

- The European Union accused them all of "implementing and supporting the actions of the Russian Federation government" in Ukraine through their professional journalistic and creative activities.

- The EU imposed sanctions against 15 Iranian security officials and judicial officials, led by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad.

- Five Iranian legal entities were also subject to restrictions.

- The EU accused them all of "blatant and severe human rights violations" while countering anti-government protests in Iran.