New batch of Russian-made Su-30SM2 fighter jets arrives for Belarusian Air Force

MINSK, January 29. /TASS/. A new batch of Russian-made Su-30SM2 fighter aircraft has arrived at a Belarusian airfield, the press office of the republic’s Defense Ministry reported.

A previous batch of Russian-made Su-30SM2 fighter aircraft entered service with the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Troops.

The arrival of new aircraft is always is a remarkable day for military aviators, Deputy Commander of the Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Troops, Chief of Aviation Alexander Belyayev said.

"Flying a fighter jet that has just come from the factory is both an honor and a pleasure but it also brings a lot of responsibilities with it. The feeling of responsibility experienced by the aviation personnel in servicing such aircraft is enormous. We have no right to let down our people and our country. That is why, we will do everything to ensure that our beloved Motherland remains peaceful and flourishing," the ministry’s press office quoted him as saying.

The previous batch of Russian-made Su-30SM2 fighter aircraft arrived at a Belarusian airfield in late December.

The Su-30SM2 is a highly maneuverable fighter jet with high performance characteristics, which employs a broad range of armaments, including long-range weapons.

The Su-30SM2 is a follow-up of combat aircraft in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Navy. The Su-30SM2 fighter is outfitted with advanced radio-electronic and electronic warfare equipment and new air-launched weapons.