UAE Russia's main trading partner in Arab world now — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates is currently Russia's main trading partner in the Arab world, with relations between the two countries developing successfully in almost all areas, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Regarding bilateral relations, the Emirates are our main trading partner in the Arab world. Our mutual trade has been growing significantly recently. We are developing relations in virtually all areas, doing so successfully and to mutual benefit," he said.

Moscow and Abu Dhabi have repeatedly demonstrated interest in further expanding cooperation, Peskov noted.

"Therefore, today is a day of Russian-UAE relations and Russian-UAE friendship," he said ahead of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Moscow.