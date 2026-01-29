Lending growth of Russian economy reach 9.4% in 2025 — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Lending growth in the Russian economy totaled 9.4% and reached 156.5 trillion rubles ($2.1 bln) in 2025, the Central Bank said.

"The dynamics of lending for the economy was exposed to one-off fluctuations in December 2025, associated with structuring features of individual transactions. Claims against the economy contracted by 0.4% over the month after the increase by 1.5% in November. As of 2025 year-end, the rise in claims against the economy totaled 9.4%," the regulator informed.

The change in lending in December was largely driven by the dynamics of corporate claims. Nonfinancial companies continued building up ruble-denominated borrowings from banks in the form of credits and loans, particularly long-term ones, and bonds. Financial institutions were more active in repaying earlier accumulated liabilities at the turn of the calendar year, the Central Bank said.

"With the exception of the one-time effect related to the structure of individual deals, the dynamics of claims against organizations was positive but at the same time weaker than in October - November, which is explained in particular by the seasonal nature related to state defense order payments," the Bank of Russia noted.