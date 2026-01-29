Parties to conflict in Ukraine now closest to peace, Turkish foreign minister believes

ANKARA, January 29. /TASS/. The parties to the conflict in Ukraine are now closer to reaching peace agreements than ever, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"I think we are now closer than ever to a possible peace agreement, compared to the previous periods. Including from the point of view of the involvement of all parties in the process - the key European countries, the United States and, to a certain extent, Russia. I think that one or two unresolved issues are still being worked out by the parties. I am in constant contact with the relevant parties because Turkey has previously played a major role in many aspects of the ceasefire negotiations and we have facilitated the negotiations, facilitated the exchange of prisoners and other humanitarian issues," Fidan said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

He said that the efforts of US President Donald Trump "to achieve a ceasefire are yielding results. I don't see any reason why we won't be able to achieve a result. But it requires a little more creativity from the parties. There are certain issues related to the territories that cannot be easily resolved. And the issues of security guarantees and related issues, I think, have already been agreed to a certain extent."

"Any peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine will be not only between them, but also between Europe and Russia," he said. This will "redefine economic relations, trade relations between Russia and the United States, Russia and Europe," Fidan believes.