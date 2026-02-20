Iran proposes economic, oil cooperation with US during talks — TV report

WASHINGTON, February 20. /TASS/. During Oman-mediated talks with the United States, Iran proposed initiatives aimed not only at resolving the crisis around its nuclear program but also at developing bilateral economic cooperation, including in the oil and gas sector, CBS News reported citing sources.

According to the report, Iran indicated that it was ready to discuss purchases of US-made aircraft and was also considering granting access to its oil and gas fields and launching joint investment projects. The proposals were reportedly made as Tehran seeks the lifting of US sanctions.

Sources told the broadcaster that Arab mediators advised US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff to separate the nuclear issue from other contentious matters, including Iran’s support for allied forces in the Middle East and its missile program. According to the report, Witkoff reacted positively to the idea, leaving the door open for separate negotiations on those issues.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the United States was considering a limited strike on Iranian military and government targets in an attempt to put pressure on Tehran to agree to a US-friendly deal while avoiding a full-scale attack. According to the newspaper, such a strike could take place within days. CBS said the operation could begin on February 21.

The second round of US-Iran talks mediated by Oman took place in Geneva on February 17. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said there was mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in a future agreement. Washington described the consultations as positive but said Tehran was not yet ready to accept several positions outlined by the White House. The United States and Israel had previously insisted that Iran abandon not only the development of its nuclear program but also the production of ballistic missiles and support for pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.