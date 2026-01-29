Guterres reminds of exclusive powers of UN Security Council

UN, January 29. /TASS/. Responsibility for international peace and security lies solely with the UN Security Council, which has a unique mandate to act on behalf of all member states, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, commenting on the initiative of US President Donald Trump to create the Board of Peace.

"The Security Council stands alone in its charter mandated authority to act on behalf of all members in questions of peace and security, only the Security Council can adopt decisions binding on all and no other body or other coalition can legally require all member states to comply with decisions on peace and security. Only the Security Council can authorize the use of force under international law," Guterres said.

He said it was the UN structures that hold the pivotal role in the global security system.