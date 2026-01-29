Kremlin aide refutes Rubio's claim that territorial issue only item left in Ukraine deal

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov says US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio is wrong in saying that the only thing left to hash out on a Ukraine deal is the territorial issue.

In a conversation with the Rossiya-1 TV channel, the Kremlin aide was reminded of Rubio’s statement that everything regarding Ukraine has already been agreed upon except for the territorial question. "I think not," Ushakov responded.

Earlier, in a comment to Channel One, Ushakov noted that there are still many open issues in negotiations on Ukraine, but the territorial issue is now the main one.

US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio earlier said that "the one item remains, <...> and that is territorial, a territorial claim on Donetsk in particular." He noted that "there’s active work going to try to see if both sides’ views on that can be reconciled," however "it’s still a bridge we haven’t crossed.".