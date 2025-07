MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia this September.

The Russian leader made this statement during talks with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in the Kremlin.

"In September, we await your Prime Minister in Vladivostok for participation in the Eastern Economic Forum," Putin said.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held this year from September 3 to 6.