Fesco boosts China-India-St. Petersburg shipments by 12% in 2025

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Transport group Fesco increased volumes carried on its regular Fesco Baltorient Line (FBOL) maritime service between China, India, and St. Petersburg in 2025 by 12% year-on-year, to more than 84,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), the group said on its official Telegram channel.

"By the end of 2025, shipment volumes rose by 12% to more than 84,000 TEU compared with the previous year," the statement said.

According to Fesco, import shipments grew by 10%, exceeding 50,000 TEU. Consumer and industrial goods accounted for the bulk of the cargo flow.

Export volumes reached about 34,000 TEU (+12%). "Traditionally, the leading categories are forest products, construction materials, as well as agricultural and industrial cargoes from Russia," the group said.

FBOL vessels completed 26 voyages over the year. Depending on customer demand for cargo deliveries from Southeast Asia or in the reverse direction, the group has been making direct port calls at Ho Chi Minh City since May 2025.

Transport group Fesco is one of Russia’s largest transport and logistics companies, with assets in port operations, rail, and integrated logistics. The group’s fleet comprises more than 30 cargo vessels under management, operating primarily on its own shipping lines. In November 2023, a controlling stake in FESCO (DVMP) was transferred to the state corporation Rosatom under a presidential decree.