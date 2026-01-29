Domodedovo Airport needs significant investment — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Domodedovo Airport is an asset with significant debt and requires significant financial investment, the press service of the Russian Transport Ministry reported, commenting on the results of the auction for the airport's sale.

"Domodedovo is currently a very complex area of operation. It is an asset with significant debt and requires significant financial investment and the development of a clear and useful development strategy for citizens," the statement read.

The Russian Transport Ministry hopes that the new owner will resolve Domodedovo's infrastructure issues.

"We expect that the accumulated infrastructure problems at the airport will be resolved in the foreseeable future. This will ultimately have a positive impact on the development of the air transport system throughout the country and the level of flight safety for domestic civil aviation," the ministry noted.

About auction

Earlier on Thursday, Perspektiva LLC, a subsidiary of the Sheremetyevo Airport won the auction for the acquisition of the Domodedovo Airport, bidding 66 billion rubles or $877 million for the asset.

In total five bids were submitted for the auction, but only two participants were admitted.

The contract with the buyer will be signed within five business days. In accordance with the law and the auction regulations, the transfer of property and registration of ownership are to be completed within 30 calendar days after the date of payment for the property.

The sale was conducted as a public offering, using a Dutch auction with descending prices. The starting price was set at approximately 132.3 billion rubles ($1.7 bln), with a descending increment of approximately 13.2 billion rubles ($174 mln).

The sale of Domodedovo Group assets took place on the second attempt. The first auction, scheduled for January 20, was declared void. The only bidder, individual entrepreneur Evgeny Bogaty, was not admitted to the auction.

The Domodedovo Airport came under state control in the summer of 2025.