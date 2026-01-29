Domodedovo is business project to rehabilitate important part of Moscow hub

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Sheremetyevo Airport views the Domodedovo Airport as a business project aimed at rehabilitating an important element of the Moscow air hub, CEO of Sheremetyevo Mikhail Vasilenko said.

"This is a business project for the Sheremetyevo Airport, aimed at recovering an important part of the Moscow air hub. Our position is transparent, responsible and precise. It is important at the same time to understand the burden this facility shoulders. The Domodedovo Airport is a very challenging facility with chronic problems, high risks, significant debt burden and losses," Vasilenko said, cited by the press service of the Sheremetyevo Airport.

Perspektiva LLC, a subsidiary of the Sheremetyevo Airport, won the auction for the acquisition of the Domodedovo Airport, bidding 66 billion rubles or $877 million for the asset, according to a statement from PSB Bank (the auction organizer and seller).

The contract with the buyer will be signed within five business days. In accordance with the law and the auction regulations, the transfer of property and registration of ownership are to be completed within 30 calendar days after the date of payment for the property.