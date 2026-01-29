Iran slams EU decision to designate elite army unit terrorist organization

TEHRAN, January 29. /TASS/. The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces condemned the European Union’s decision to tag the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) as a terrorist organization.

"Irrational, irresponsible and hate-filled actions by the European Union undoubtedly <...> reflect the depth of hostility and hatred of the leaders of these countries towards the worthy nation of Iran, its armed forces, and the country's security and independence," a fragment of the statement said, as quoted by the IRNA agency.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces also warned that European politicians would be held accountable for this "hostile and provocative decision."

Earlier, the European Union’s chief diplomat Kaja Kallas said, following a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers, that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was designated as a terrorist organization on the European Union’s list of terrorist organizations.