Russian Baltic Fleet pilots conduct exercises to hone strike skills against enemy targets

KALININGRAD, January 29. /TASS/. Crews of Russia’s Baltic Fleet naval aviation fighters and bombers carried out precision strikes against ground targets during exercises, the fleet’s press service said in a statement.

In total, up to 10 aircraft, as well as over 50 engineer personnel from the Baltic Fleet's mixed naval aviation regiment, participated in the exercises.

"Crews of the Su-30SM2 multirole fighters and Su-24M frontline bombers of the Baltic Fleet naval aviation carried out precision bombing strikes against ground targets during scheduled flights," the statement says.

The service members performed tactical exercises to practice fire support for units, destroy command posts, fortifications, and concentrations of armored vehicles and personnel of the mock enemy, as well as conduct aerial reconnaissance.

Following aerial reconnaissance, the pilots flew to a designated area and conducted precision bombing of full-size targets with OFAB-250-270 high-explosive fragmentation bombs and practiced firing aircraft rockets. The pilots completed practical precision bombing missions on a target range at an air proving ground in the eastern part of the Kaliningrad Region. The aircraft crews also practiced combat maneuvering and evasive actions against fighter aircraft and air defense systems of the mock enemy.