UN chief’s position on Donbass proves need for organization’s reform — lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ claim that the principle of self-determination does not apply to Crimea and Donbass proves the need for United Nations reform, Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia party, told TASS.

"Such a statement by the global organization’s leader once again highlights the need for UN reform. There is much debate about it, but the main thing that is clear to me is that the United Nations needs to get rid of double standards and the concept of a rules-based world order," he pointed out.

Guterres said earlier in response to a TASS question that the UN Secretariat had come to the conclusion that the principle of self-determination did not apply to Crimea and Donbass. According to him, "in that situation, the principle that prevails is the principle of territorial integrity.".