UN chief calls on US to use its influence to put pressure on Israel

UN, January 29. /TASS/. The United States is in the best position to influence Israel, and should use its leverage over its ally to help resolve the Middle East conflict, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said during a press conference.

"Everybody must apply pressure. Let's recognize the reality. I mean, the country that has more power to put pressure on Israel is the United States, and that is why it was important that the United States have recognized the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination," Guterres said.