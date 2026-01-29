Many countries, including UAE, willingly buy Pantsir system from Russia — Rostec

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Many foreign countries, including the UAE, willingly purchase the Pantsir surface-to-air missile/gun system from Russia, CEO of Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov told Izvestia.
"We have a long-standing partnership with the United Arab Emirates. Incidentally, we developed the Pantsir also with their funding, jointly with them, back in the 2000s. Today, it is the most popular air defense system, it has proven itself well in our country, and many countries, including the Emirates, willingly purchase it. Therefore, our cooperation is developing," Chemezov noted.