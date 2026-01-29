Rescue operation for Iranian ship completed

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The rescue operation for the Iranian vessel has been completed, the press service of the Makhachkala Commercial Seaport reports.

"The rescue operation for providing help to the Iranian vessel was completed in the Makhachkala port area. The dry cargo ship started sinking in view of the emergency ingress of seawater into the engine room and transmitted the alarm signal. Port rescuers promptly completed the entire package of activities stipulated for such case. Two tugs were sent for help," the press service said.

The crew is doing well. Caspian Shiva cargo ship is safely berthed now, the press service added.