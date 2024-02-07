Russia’s retail trade turnover up 6.4% YOY in 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The retail trade turnover in Russia moved up by 6.4% year-on-year in 2023 to 47.4 trillion rubles ($520.1 bln) in comparable prices, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

The retail trade turnover in December 2023 gained 10.2% annually to 4.94 trillion rubles ($54.2 bln).

In 2023 overall and in December 2023, 95.7% of retail trade turnover were formed by trading companies and individual entrepreneurs. The share of retail markets and fairs was 4.3% (in 2022 - 95.4% and 4.6% respectively).

Online retail sales in Russia had an upsurge to 11.6% in December 2023 (9.2% in December 2022), according to statistics.

The ratio of foods, including beverages and tobacco products, was 48% in the retail trade structure in 2023. The share of nonfoods was 52% (in 2021 - 49.4% and 50.6% respectively).