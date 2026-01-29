US envoy points to progress reached in trilateral talks on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 29. /TASS/. A lot of progress was reached in the recent US-Russia-Ukraine consultations in Abu Dhabi, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"We had five Russian generals last Sunday in Abu Dhabi with [Donald Trump’s son-in-law] Jared [Kushner], and I, and [US Secretary of the Army] Dan Driscoll. And we think we made a lot of progress. The talks will continue in about a week, but lots of good things are happening between the counterparties, discussing the land deal together," he pointed out at a White House cabinet meeting.

"We have a security protocol agreement that's largely finished, and a prosperity agreement that's largely finished. I think the people of Ukraine are now hopeful and expecting that we're going to deliver a peace deal sometime soon," the US envoy added.

The Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi hosted Russia-US-Ukraine talks on January 23-24. Moscow’s delegation was led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, while the Ukrainian delegation was headed by Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on January 28 that the plan was to continue the Abu Dhabi consultations on February 1.