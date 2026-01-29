MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. European politicians demonstrate their "pettiness" without even bothering to argue the accusations against Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media.

Lavrov said the Ukrainian conflict is not a territorial issue, but the Nazi regime that wants to exterminate all Russians. Ukraine is a pawn, a tool of the West, which it uses to create direct threats to Russia's security, the minister said. According to him, there are big questions to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres because of his position on Ukraine.

TASS has compiled the main statements of the foreign minister.

On the Ukrainian settlement

Washington's 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement includes a "demand to restore the rights of national minorities," including linguistic and religious ones.

Europe and Kiev have "shoveled" the US plan for Ukraine, "and are now trying to "sell" their "vision" of this "world" to the American administration.

Russia "did not see" the agreement on security guarantees between the United States and Ukraine.

The truce sought by Vladimir Zelensky is "unacceptable" for Russia.

"The masters of the Zelensky regime are working to guarantee the security of this illegal, illegitimate regime, whose roots were laid during the coup in February 2014."

Western countries are "downplaying" the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine, "salivating with joy" because of the allegedly slow offensive.

Zelensky, calling for killing 50,000 Russians each, is insane: "They say: ‘We need to kill them and disable them - only such a figure will ensure victory.’ Everyone can see the insanity of this man."

Europe is trying to get involved in the emerging positive processes in Ukraine in order to "reverse them."

Zelensky takes an example from French President Emmanuel Macron and other fans of irresponsibly "leaking" information in violation of "all laws of diplomatic ethics."

Russia has no habit of "leaking" information about diplomatic meetings and proceeds from the premise that "everyone should take negotiations seriously."

Root causes of conflict

The Ukrainian conflict is a "broad clash" between Russia and the West.

The core problem of the Ukrainian conflict is not about territories, but in the Nazi regime that wants to obliterate everything Russian: "The problem is not the territory, but the problem of the Nazi regime, which wants to exterminate everything Russian that has been consolidated by the Russian people on these territories for centuries."

Ukraine is a pawn, a tool of the West, which it uses to "create direct threats to Russia's security."

The causes of the conflict in Ukraine lie not in "an internecine strife between two neighboring nations," but in the West's long-standing geopolitical project to "destroy" Russia.

The West initially planned to accept Ukraine into NATO and was gradually preparing it for war with Russia: "It was a 'battle' that was prepared in advance."

Zelensky's regime is in many ways a repetition of Western history, following the example of Hitler and Napoleon: "Zelensky's regime is in many ways a repetition of history, but not as a farce, because too many people died for a farce."

The anti-Russian policy of the West

European politicians demonstrate their "pettiness" by "not even bothering" to argue the accusations against Russia.

European elites are using the "Russian threat" to mobilize the electorate and maintain power.

The West is again spreading hatred towards all Russians and resorting to "Nazi misanthropic methods" to make Russia feel unsafe.

There are "big questions" to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about his position on Ukraine.

The Balts, Germans and French, together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are "fanning the story of ‘preparation’ for World War III," which Russia is supposedly starting.

The issue of the Third World War should be redirected to European politicians: "Regarding the third World War, it is necessary to turn not to us, but to those who do not have more imagination to somehow justify their completely futile and disastrous stay in power."

France "has repeatedly sent its warships" to pass through the Northern Sea Route, violating the rules of navigation established by Russia: "There have been such attempts. But even this did not make us accuse France of wanting to conquer the Northern Arctic, the northern Arctic territory of the Russian Federation. And I repeat again, we had no such thoughts about Greenland."

NATO

Russia is not interested in a scenario of the collapse of the North Atlantic Alliance, any "sense in preserving NATO has completely disappeared: The Alliance is an atavism, a relic of a past era."

Disagreements between the US and Europe

Europe "has not only overestimated its strength" in the case of US President Donald Trump, but also "failed to respect the policy that it began to pursue on the world stage."

Zelensky in Davos "reproached Europe" for being too soft on Trump, "we need to be tougher, we need to involve them in more active support for the war."

Zelensky is trying to speak as the "winner of the whole of Europe" during its confrontation with the United States.

Russia's meetings in the South Caucasus

The third 3+3 meeting (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and their three neighbors - Russia, Turkey, and Iran) on the South Caucasus at the level of foreign ministers is currently at the stage of preparation and venue selection: "Two ministerial meetings have already taken place, and a third is being prepared."

Georgia has so far refrained from participating, but "the door is open for them."

Relations between Russia and Syria

The new Syrian authorities "have not raised the issue of the prosecution of the former president of the republic Bashar al-Assad, who lives in Russia, for a long time.".