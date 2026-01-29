Many European countries consider US threat to EU — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, January 29. /TASS/. Many EU countries have begun to see the United States as a threat to the EU, and their foreign ministers openly spoke about this at a meeting in Brussels, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who participated in the meeting.

"Today many openly called the United States a country that poses a threat to the European Union. They usually declare unity of the transatlantic alliance, but today for the first time they openly talked about the United States as a threat from the point of view of the EU," Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists.

"Unfortunately, the opinion was also voiced today that the United States offers Russia too much during the peace negotiations, and this is why the European Union has no place at the negotiating table."