Russia’s foreign trade surplus down to $124 bln in 11M — Customs Service

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s foreign trade surplus decreased by 10.48% in January-November 2025 year-on-year to $124.7 bln, according to figures released by the Federal Customs Service.

Exports fell by $20.8 bln in the reporting period to $373.7 bln, while imports lost $6.2 bln to $249 bln. Consequently, Russia’s trade turnover went down by 4.16% in the first 11 months of 2025 year-on-year to $622.7 bln.

Exports to European countries fell by 16.3% to $52.2 bln, while imports lost 3.3% to $64.6 bln, according to the service. That said, Russia’s exports to Asian countries decreased by 2.6% to $290.8 bln, while imports from those countries edged down by 3.3% to $165.8 bln. Russian exports to African countries fell by 13.2% to $19.6 bln, while imports rose by 28.7% to $4 bln. Exports to countries of North and South America added 1.3% to $10.9 bln, while imports from those countries grew by 8.8% to $14.5 bln.

Mineral products accounted for the largest share of Russia's exports in the period, having reached $203.9 bln (down 16%), followed by metals and metal products (up 17% to $66.3 bln), and agricultural products (down 8% to $35.9 bln).

Machinery, equipment, and vehicles were Russia's largest import item, which decreased by 8.9% from January to November 2025 though, reaching $120.1 bln, followed by chemical products (up 2.7% to $49.6 bln), and agricultural products (up 14% to $38.9 bln).