Russia's position on Middle East unchanged, Moscow plays active role — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia’s position in the Middle East remains strong, and Moscow continues to play an active role in promoting a peaceful, stable, and predictable situation in the region, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with RTVI.

"Of course, I do not agree with that," the deputy minister said in response to the question. "On the contrary, Russia - drawing on its historical experience over many decades, even centuries - naturally cannot fail to be involved in all efforts to make the situation in the Middle East peaceful, stable, and predictable."

"The fact is that we can talk to all the players in the Middle East: we can communicate with them and convey our position and points of view, even when we disagree, which is normal. I think this capability of Russia's is probably our biggest trump card," Vershinin said. "And even from the point of view of working on all the conflict situations in the Middle East, we are working very actively in all these situations," he pointed out.

The deputy foreign minister noted that many situations in the Middle East are considered by the UN Security Council, where decisions cannot be made without Russia. "I can list all the countries where we are working actively, both on the ground and in New York. Many of these situations are within the Security Council's field of vision, where nothing can be decided without us," he stressed. "And we will continue to do so," Vershinin concluded.