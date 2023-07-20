Russian forces wipe out signal center, command post of two Ukrainian army brigades

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian forces struck a signal center and a command post of two Ukrainian army brigades over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In areas near the settlements of Avdeyevka and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a signal center of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized brigade and a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd mechanized brigade were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize Ukrainian subversive group in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive group in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup destroyed the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Molchanovo and Kislovka in the Kharkov Region and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Near the settlement of Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group was thwarted," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in the Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 110 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-20 howitzer, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 60 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and three artillery pieces in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian subversive group in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian subversive group in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic, an enemy subversive and reconnaissance group was eliminated," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also repulsed two Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repel 16 Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces successfully repelled 16 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area, destroying over 210 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, 16 enemy attacks were successfully repelled by well-coordinated and active operations by units of the southern battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka, Pervomaiskoye, Vesyoloye, Krasnogorovka, Maryinka and north of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The Russian battlegroup’s operational/tactical and army aircraft struck the Ukrainian army’s personnel and equipment near Bogdanovka, Chasov Yar and Dyleyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general said.

"Over 210 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two D-30 howitzers, a D-20 howitzer and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the battles," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 170 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas, eliminating roughly 170 enemy troops over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions amounted to 170 Ukrainian personnel, six tanks, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and also a Msta-B howitzer and a D-20 howitzer," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the south Donetsk direction and thwarted the activity of two Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance groups in the Zaporozhye direction over the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 45 Ukrainian troops, howitzer in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 45 Ukrainian troops, an armored combat vehicle and a howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 45 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three pickup trucks and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept seven US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

Russian air defense forces intercepted seven rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted seven rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Tokarevka in the Kharkov Region, Zaliman in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Novoandreyevka, Staromlynovka, Orlinskoye and Vasilyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vodyanoye, Konstantinovka and Tokmak in the Zaporozhye Region, Novaya Kakhovka and Podstepnoye in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 94 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 103 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 456 Ukrainian warplanes, 243 combat helicopters, 5,140 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,776 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,139 multiple rocket launchers, 5,537 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,767 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.