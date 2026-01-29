Russia, Syria coordinate important agreements, projects — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Moscow and Damascus have coordinated the projects and agreements that remain important, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media outlets.

"When [Ahmed] al-Sharaa and his team came to power as a result of events in December 2024, we and our Syrian partners almost immediately expressed a mutual desire to preserve our contacts and to resume them in the new conditions," he pointed out.

"A month after that, in January 2025, a Russian inter-agency delegation visited Damascus and met with the then-interim president. Some time ago, in October 2025, President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed al-Sharaa visited Russia. As part of that visit and following the Syrian President’s meeting with President Putin, we held a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation, during which we made an inventory of the joint projects we are implementing," Lavrov elaborated.

"As of now, we have coordinated the ongoing projects, agreements and treaties that remain important. Work is underway on them. I can tell you that our bilateral trade reached $1 billion last year, which is only slightly less than in the past few years," he added.

According to the foreign minister, Russia has had "decades of good relations with Syria since Hafez al-Assad with a focus on strategic ties." "This is a solid foundation for long-term consistent relations in the economy and military, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Good ties have developed between our people, creating a strong fabric for the further development of our relations," the top diplomat concluded.